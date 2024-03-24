London Cookies
London Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. London Cookies is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Holy Smoke Seeds, the average price of London Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about London Cookies’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
London Cookies strain reviews(1)
March 24, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
The original London Cookies was from VFM out of central Cali, one of the main guys was from London, England. They also did London Fog, London Gas, London Berry, Dulce & Banana, LAF. I'm pretty sure they moved back across the pond during Covid. They were very prolific in the Cali scene for a while and then just vanished. Cinderella 99 x Forum Cut Cookies are the parents. It's a very special strain and is a shame that it's being overshadowed by a knock off version.