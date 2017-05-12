ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Loud Dream
  4. Reviews

Loud Dream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Loud Dream.

Reviews

43

Avatar for ColeSlaw913
Member since 2019
In my opinion this is a great all around strain. It has great sativa qualities as well as indica qualities. Very smooth smoke and the flower is light green and loaded with crystals.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for torch8306
Member since 2017
Powerful. One hit of dry herb off a vaping pen, and within seconds, it hit the frontal lobe. That one hit lasted, more than four hours, strongly. I was immediately relaxed and let the tingling in my forehead rock me with my pulse. For my shell-shock depression/PTSD, it gives you the best feelings of...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for alex1
Member since 2014
Great for pain relief. Excellent medical strain as well as recreational! Nice and relaxing with a perfect amount of mental stimulation.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for teaspoon716
Member since 2016
I think this strain is awesome. what an awesome bud this is for creativity, relaxation, playing music and a very good head high. when listening to music with this strain, you feel like the individual notes are mini roller coaster rides LOL to me it intensifies everything from what you hear to even s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Loud DreamUser uploaded image of Loud DreamUser uploaded image of Loud DreamUser uploaded image of Loud DreamUser uploaded image of Loud Dream
more
photos
Avatar for clAK47
Member since 2017
Great daytime smoke, very uplifting and nice not-too-heavy high. Harsh smoke but worth it. Nice strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Sm0kiE
Member since 2017
I just smoked a gram of this and I'm stuck, quiet, not hungry, tired, very relaxed, no dry mouth, something you smoke by yourself.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Tessica
Member since 2017
Loud dream is great for days u want 2 get things done. Awesome b4 a workout.Better than blue dream.
Read full review
Reported
feelings