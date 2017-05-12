Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Powerful. One hit of dry herb off a vaping pen, and within seconds, it hit the frontal lobe. That one hit lasted, more than four hours, strongly. I was immediately relaxed and let the tingling in my forehead rock me with my pulse. For my shell-shock depression/PTSD, it gives you the best feelings of...
I think this strain is awesome. what an awesome bud this is for creativity, relaxation, playing music and a very good head high. when listening to music with this strain, you feel like the individual notes are mini roller coaster rides LOL to me it intensifies everything from what you hear to even s...