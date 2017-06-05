Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Very powerful strain! One of my favorites, comparable to Gelato 25 in the hybrid sense where a head high is felt immediately after consuming the first hit and is followed by a cerebral and relaxing body high.
The buds are very dense and are covered with trichomes.
Would definitely grab this again!