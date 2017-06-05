ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Loyalty
  4. Reviews

Loyalty reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Loyalty.

Reviews

4

Avatar for Puma2015
Member since 2015
had me pretty focused and alert on playing Rayman video game, I felt pretty mellow and helped settle menstrual cramp a bit too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Haych2196
Member since 2017
Very potent strain, after the first hit an immediate head high is felt followed by a cerebral relaxing body high. Would definitely recommend!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Haych2196
Member since 2017
Very powerful strain! One of my favorites, comparable to Gelato 25 in the hybrid sense where a head high is felt immediately after consuming the first hit and is followed by a cerebral and relaxing body high. The buds are very dense and are covered with trichomes. Would definitely grab this again!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for joriccalvin
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
write a review