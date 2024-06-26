LSD-25 reviews
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
b........3
June 26, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
I grew this strain myself. amazing buds. solid purple pic above is inaccurate. this bud is not for lightweights. it hits hard. tons of creativity, energy and euphoria very close to that pre trip buzz . wink wink. worth the try. the buy and the high
x........3
April 11, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
Absolutely love this strain. Grew autoflower from 2/11/25 and smoked today and man I knew it was good to drop another seed, as a guy who loved the tabs and quit, it’s a nice buzz feel to the come up! Worth the grow 10/10 fast buds