Avatar for NinoDooka
Member since 2019
My ABSOLUTE FAVORITE!!! Wish this was all I can get!
Avatar for Nigato
Member since 2018
It got me really really fucked, I saw weird spinning things and I saw faint trail lines and At one point I lost feeling in my legs, I thought It was never gonna end because it only lasted about 2 hours but it felt like a hole day, but it was good shit
EuphoricHungryTingly
Avatar for KinggLevyy
Member since 2016
This got me pretty dam high, gotta give it credit. It did make me a bit paranoid and I’m not normally the paranoid type.
Euphoric
Avatar for zachburgess
Member since 2017
I had way too much anxiety on this strain
Avatar for sucies_girl
Member since 2016
Not that good of a strain! Burns too fast and has a really bad after taste :(
