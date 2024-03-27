Lunch Box reviews
Lunch Box strain effects
Lunch Box strain flavors
Lunch Box strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
t........k
March 27, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
I never believed the whole "sativa that hits like an indica" thing...until I tried Lunchbox. It hit me like an indica because I was hungry, horny, and really focused. I felt really happy on this one. Also: the munchies are strong with this one so get food creative!
S........8
January 14, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Great flavor, citrusy, hits your nose. India leaning gives the munchies then relaxing body high where you can just watch tv or game
n........2
September 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
You'd think this one would be a sativa but somehow it isn't. This is definitely one of the most creative highs I've ever had, I always come up with some unique ass shit off this weed. Good strain for if you want to get up and do something like hit the gym or make music.