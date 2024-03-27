stock photo similar to Lunch Box
Lunch Box
aka Lunchbox
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Lunch Box effects are mostly energizing.
Lunch Box is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Grapefruit. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Lunch Box is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Lunch Box typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lunch Box’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lunch Box, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lunch Box strain effects
Lunch Box strain flavors
Lunch Box strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Lunch Box strain reviews4
t........k
March 27, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
S........8
January 14, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
n........2
September 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric