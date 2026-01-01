Lung Candy Mafia is an indica-leaning hybrid known for its bold flavor and heavy-hitting effects. Bursting with sweet candy, creamy fruit, and gassy undertones, this strain delivers a rich, flavorful smoke that lingers pleasantly on the palate. Dominant terpenes Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene contribute to its bright citrus sweetness, subtle floral smoothness, and warm, peppery depth. The experience begins with a wave of euphoria that lifts the mood before settling into a relaxing, deeply stoney body high, making Lung Candy Mafia an excellent choice for unwinding, evening sessions, or sinking into full-body relaxation.