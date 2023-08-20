Mac 3 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mac 3.
Mac 3 strain effects
Mac 3 strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
Mac 3 reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
F........9
August 20, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
This strain is great for relaxing and reducing anxiety. Feelings of euphoria and very light. Colors are vibrant greens and hues of purple/blue. One of my tops for sure!
j........t
December 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Very good strain gives me a great high. Smoked a couple of joints with MAC 3 today. Thought it was written wrong at first because I had only heard of MAC 1, but god damn, this stuff is up to 28% THC and it doesn't play around. Not recommended for first-time users or people who don't smoke often, but definitely recommend it for people who have experience. It tasted pretty close to how I remember MAC 1, but with just a pinch of a more fruity touch to it. Relaxed high, good when you're watching something and not doing anything to productive.
w........5
October 19, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Got this on prescription in the uk. Lovely high. Helps with pain. All round one of the best strains I’ve had.
i........4
September 27, 2023
very good and potent strain, make you feel happy and giggle
T........t
October 28, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Great nighttime strain, super smooth smoking experience, had a great sleep as well, love it!
m........t
November 7, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Very potent weed with strong relaxing effect. At first you start to no longer feel pain and after you begin to be very sleepy. I'd recommend this strain only to experienced users who wants to sleep or deals with pain/headache. The aroma of the weed can varies but it's basically earthy, mixed with a strong pine flavour. For the visual, this is very dense buds with basic green colors