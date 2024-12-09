Very good strain gives me a great high. Smoked a couple of joints with MAC 3 today. Thought it was written wrong at first because I had only heard of MAC 1, but god damn, this stuff is up to 28% THC and it doesn't play around. Not recommended for first-time users or people who don't smoke often, but definitely recommend it for people who have experience. It tasted pretty close to how I remember MAC 1, but with just a pinch of a more fruity touch to it. Relaxed high, good when you're watching something and not doing anything to productive.