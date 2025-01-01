MAC Rillaz
Mac Rillaz is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of GG4 x Mac 1 F1. This high-yielding, heavy hitting strain offers an alternative to the classic Gelato palate, with flavors that lean towards woodsy, citrusy, and earthy delights. Mac Rillaz can produce up to 30% THC, and best suits sedentary activities due to its intensely relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac Rillaz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
