Macho is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing MAC and Super Sour CBD. This strain offers a sweet and sour pineapple haze terpene profile. One toke of Macho and you will be hit with a tart haze that is reminiscent of fermented fruit and sour gas. Macho is a pungent strain.
Strain Details
Macho is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing MAC and Super Sour CBD. This strain offers a sweet and sour pineapple haze terpene profile. One toke of Macho and you will be hit with a tart haze that is reminiscent of fermented fruit and sour gas. Macho is a pungent strain.