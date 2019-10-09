ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. MAC
  • Leafly flower of MAC

Hybrid

MAC

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 22 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 138 reviews

MAC
  • Citrus
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

741 reported effects from 108 people
Happy 65%
Relaxed 61%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 49%
Creative 31%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 1%
Anxious 0%

Reviews

138

Show all

Avatar for CalijuanaToker
Member since 2018
this stuff is BOMB...definitely feels like more of an indica..stuffs got me stupid trying to write this..frosty and beautiful as hell..its skunky but citrusy at the same time...tastes and smells amazing...my local dispo gets this stuff about once a month and it always goes quick..i gotta be careful ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for thesativaguy
Member since 2015
Overall was my favorite strain of 2018 and I get a lot of exotic strains living in Ca. Helps with my stress, anxiety, and even depression.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Kyrin12345
Member since 2018
Tried this strain in norcal and socal and it was amazing both times. Very strong and intense high. Left me feeling very euphoric and relaxed. Helped a lot with pain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 2warhols
Member since 2017
Oh WOW!!!! This one is the one ring to bind them. Mack Truck/Maximum Overdrive collision more like it. Right on luvbugs. Try it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AKSnowLeopard
Member since 2017
I really enjoy this strain, but not for the reasons you might think. Being someone who smoke very very little, i found this to be a beautiful bud with a less than overpowering sensation. The high comes on smoothly and quickly as though leading you up to a low lying plateau and keeps you there for a ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHungryTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Strawberry Banana
Strawberry Banana
More relaxingLeafly flower for Berry White
Berry White
More limoneneLeafly flower for Strawberry Diesel
Strawberry Diesel
More arousingLeafly flower for Quantum Kush
Quantum Kush
More tinglyLeafly flower for Holy Grail Kush
Holy Grail Kush
More tinglyLeafly flower for FPOG
FPOG
More gigglyLeafly flower for Gelato
Gelato
More gigglyLeafly flower for Gelato #33
Gelato #33
More humulene
search by similar

Photos

User uploaded image of MACUser uploaded image of MACUser uploaded image of MAC
Find your new favorite cannabis strain based on your favorite food
Find your new favorite cannabis strain based on your favorite food