Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Known for high resin production, Magic Bud is an easy-to-grow strain great for making hash. This strain puts out floral aromas and flavors that transcend into a pleasant, uplifting high that mellows out in the end. Magic Bud is a great choice for a middle-of-the-afternoon pick-me-up when you want to take in a bit more of the day with a smile across your face.