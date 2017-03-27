Magic Jordan is another mysterious Hawaiian cut from Colorado Seed Inc. While its specific genetic lineage is unknown, the testing results on this flower illustrate an unusually high concentration of CBG, which may benefit patients treating sleeping disorders and other conditions. The strain possesses mid-level potency and has been described by the grower as “friendly and unique,” catering to both new and seasoned cannabis consumers.
