stock photo similar to Magic Ztrawz
Magic Ztrawz
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
write a review
Magic Ztrawz is a cannabis strain. Magic Ztrawz is a cross of Magic Marker x Sour Ztrawz from the top breeders Seed Junky Genetics. Magic Ztrawz should have huge bling from the Marker line and lots of sour candy notes. We're still learning more about, leave one of the first reviews of Magic Ztrawz.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Magic ZtrawzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Magic Ztrawz products near you
Similar to Magic Ztrawz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—