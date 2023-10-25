Malibu Marsha reviews
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
b........3
October 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
🔥 strain that is very potent! Just indulged and am feeling happy, with a feeling of floating on cloud 9. It does make it hard to concentrate and gives a feeling of freedom to the point of euphoria and not having a care in the world.
C........N
October 23, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Very nice taste of berries w a hint of cookie