Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mammoth.
Reviews
27
Kimmy46
Member since 2017
This is the best i have had so far, i say so far because these growers are god blessed geniuses. god bless i am no longer on opiates it is wonderful to know with enough voices the cannabis industry can thrive for everyone
This strain does really good for my multiple Sclerosis. It's almost as if it knows morning from night. It acts as an energetic high during the day, and is calming in the evenings. It dulls my pains and smooths out my spasms immediately.
Got a great daytime buzz with just a couple hits from a steamroller... very heavy on taste and a light "no cough" exhale. Helped with the shoulder pain and was still able to get some work done without being couched all day. Cheers
These buds smelled just like a mammoth, down right reeked. That being said they were really nice, perfectly round with bright orange hairs. Consistently providing full bodied indica effects with a clear head I can see why it's liked but I'll say its not for me. 7.5/10
I honestly love it!! When I'm out and about I have energy to go talk go do stuff and go adventure! I don't get very tired from most strains, one thing I don't really have a liking for, but it's a good wake a bake strain. Definitely in my top 5 favorite strains