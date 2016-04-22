ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Kimmy46
Member since 2017
This is the best i have had so far, i say so far because these growers are god blessed geniuses. god bless i am no longer on opiates it is wonderful to know with enough voices the cannabis industry can thrive for everyone
feelings
Avatar for ursulamajor
Member since 2017
This strain does really good for my multiple Sclerosis. It's almost as if it knows morning from night. It acts as an energetic high during the day, and is calming in the evenings. It dulls my pains and smooths out my spasms immediately.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for SoHighTech
Member since 2017
Got a great daytime buzz with just a couple hits from a steamroller... very heavy on taste and a light "no cough" exhale. Helped with the shoulder pain and was still able to get some work done without being couched all day. Cheers
feelings
CreativeFocused
Avatar for BrettKBG
Member since 2016
These buds smelled just like a mammoth, down right reeked. That being said they were really nice, perfectly round with bright orange hairs. Consistently providing full bodied indica effects with a clear head I can see why it's liked but I'll say its not for me. 7.5/10
feelings
Avatar for CannaFox422
Member since 2017
Tastes like honey with mellow, contemplative high. Very Clear minded. Very good for social anxiety and overall pain. Really great for ADHD.
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for KnobHunter
Member since 2016
This strain makes you feel okay with the idea of having a plastic ball placed around you like a bubble boy! Amazing
feelings
Avatar for kbastak
Member since 2017
I honestly love it!! When I'm out and about I have energy to go talk go do stuff and go adventure! I don't get very tired from most strains, one thing I don't really have a liking for, but it's a good wake a bake strain. Definitely in my top 5 favorite strains
feelings
Avatar for DevilJ3st3r
Member since 2017
Great strain for pain and daytime functioning!
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed