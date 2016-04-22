ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mammoth
  • Leafly flower of Mammoth

Hybrid

Mammoth

Mammoth

This hybrid from The Bank Cannabis Genetics is a cross between the sativa-dominant Snowcap and indica-dominant LA Confidential. There isn’t a lot of  information available on Mammoth, but the breeder suggests that growers should look for phenotypes featuring the enormous yields of Snowcap, the shorter flowering time and manageable height of LA Confidential, and the dense buds, high potency, resin production, and disease resistance of both parents.

Reviews

27

Show all

Avatar for WSWALTER
Member since 2015
One of the best I've ever had. Lightning fast and clear headed. Amazing for tension headaches and anxiety. No paranoia, only slight confusion. Could have gone to sleep if I needed to but I was working on my computer and that was just fine. Uplifting and relaxing. Top 3.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for chaseD88
Member since 2016
For me it's the perfect bud. Traditionally I prefer a heavy indica due to anxiety but I found that mammoth is indica-relaxing but it is simultaneously stimulating as well so you get the best of both worlds without one over powering the other. Perfect balance.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for CodyH580
Member since 2016
The Mammoth I recently bought from Solstice in Washington was a very cakey beautiful bud. It's a very mellow social high, that's easy to accomplish tasks with. Definitely a early morning or middle of the day strain. It doesn't stone too hard, yet it loosens you up and makes you feel alright.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SoHighTech
Member since 2017
Got a great daytime buzz with just a couple hits from a steamroller... very heavy on taste and a light "no cough" exhale. Helped with the shoulder pain and was still able to get some work done without being couched all day. Cheers
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocused
Avatar for RustyTrikes
Member since 2015
Huge, thick, dense buds. Tastes earthy, sweet, slightly piney. Nice, well rounded buzz, slightly leaning towards the indica end of the spectrum.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Snowcap
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
Mammoth

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of MammothUser uploaded image of MammothUser uploaded image of MammothUser uploaded image of MammothUser uploaded image of MammothUser uploaded image of MammothUser uploaded image of Mammoth
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Butter OG, Blackberry Pie, Khufu, Mammoth, and More
New Strains Alert: Butter OG, Blackberry Pie, Khufu, Mammoth, and More