This strain has more indica effects than sativa for me. it didn't hit me right away - it creeped up on me then hit me all at once. it takes away pain almost immediately and it's easier to focus on multiple things at once. I felt tired but very uplifted and a bit hungry. it's perfect for menstrual/pc...
Very good strain as longest it around 5% -15 abut cbd. 1.0 % this is a must have. It hit u good and u feel very calm and peacefull but it can cause a panic attacks in higer amount. Depends if u taking medcation and smoking or drinki g can make it alot worst. But gonin smokth and yummy. Ome of a good...
I gave this one a second try and found it to be a great day time strain when meted out over the day. I can see how you'd flip out if you smoked a lot just to blast off! It's a really good in the moment strain, I get a laser like focus and tend to see things with more of a magnifying glass, noticin...
It's been years maybe 5 since I had this strain from what I remember it developed a fruity smell after curing. It was a good balanced hybrid that was more sativa dominant but the buds were dense. It was also a creeper for me taking a couple of min. To really kick in. Great for social events.
Not as knocked out by this one as I have with others I've tried. Nice smooth smoke but really bad dry mouth, like Sahara-bad, and I get brutally red eyes with this one. It also gets me too high, just verging on the paranoia, but it makes me too immobile to deal with the mounting anxiety. It has good...