Mandarin Cookies V2 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mandarin Cookies V2.
Mandarin Cookies V2 strain effects
f........t
December 12, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Performs well and is a heavy hitter. Recommended for experienced users, it has a strong body high with a mind high that comes on over time. I also recommend using this in a concentrate form, although a side affect I have noticed are headaches so keep that in mind. Other than that though it will keep like you are floating on a cloud and puts you out very well, I’d say it’s useful if you have insomnia.