Mandarin Cookies V2
Mandarin Cookies V2 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ethos Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mandarin Cookies V2 is a rare and exclusive strain from RYTHM, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Mandarin Cookies V2 is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Mandarin Cookies V2 effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mandarin Cookies V2 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Cookies V2 features flavors like citrus, grapefruit, grapes, gas, and hash. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Mandarin Cookies V2 typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Mandarin Cookies V2 is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mandarin Cookies V2, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
