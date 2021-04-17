Loading…
  5. Mandarin Temple Reviews

Mandarin Temple reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mandarin Temple.

Mandarin Temple effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Tingly
22% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
22% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
22% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
11% of people say it helps with anxious
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
11% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress

Mandarin Temple reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Pungent
22% of people taste the flavor pungent
Citrus
11% of people taste the flavor citrus
Earthy
11% of people taste the flavor earthy

ReviewsNo Reviews

write a review

