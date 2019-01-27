ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mandarin Zkittlez

Crossing Dying Breed’s California Black Rosé and Ethos’ Mandarin Sunset, this eye-catching strain has unique and beautiful purple, black, and red buds. Its dense, resinous buds have a low leaf-to-flower ratio, making Mandarin Zkittlez an excellent choice for extraction. Buds are flavor-packed with grape, grapefruit, spice, and orange notes that will leave any smoker smiling after the first hit.

3

Avatar for ladydonna
Member since 2018
Hey y'all...strain of the day today...is mandarin zkittles . This is an exotic strain that will make any strainseeker swoon... This indica dominant hybrid is unique in every way...This batch ...like any is non PGR so the nugs are these smaller tight multicolored balls of glee. Right of the bat, the ...
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for bhonaker34
Member since 2017
Not much of a high, good for a midday smoke
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for reefdonkey1991
Member since 2019
Perfect for pain relief and naps. That being said even smoking at concentrate that is 74 % from my local dispensary , The Green Lady , there is not alot of psychoactivity in terms of a buzz. Just pain relief and gentle sedation behind a beautiful blend of terpenes that offer up a taste so good it wi...
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Mandarin Sunset
Mandarin Zkittlez