Margy Dog is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem D and Margy. This strain is a potent and pungent creation by In Grown Farms that delivers a heavy and relaxing body high. Margy Dog is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Margy Dog effects include sleepy, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Margy Dog when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by In Grown Farms, Margy Dog features flavors like diesel, sour, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Margy Dog typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is known for its dark green buds with orange hairs and a strong aroma of gas and funk. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Margy Dog, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.