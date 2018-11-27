Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
From an anonymous breeder out of Arizona, Marionberry Pie, also known as Mited, comes from unknown parents. With a sweet, tart smell like marionberry jam, this hybrid leans toward a strong body high with exceptional euphoric qualities. Depending on the phenotype, buds can be either purple or green with orange hairs.