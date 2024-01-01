stock photo similar to Marrakesh
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Marrakesh
Marrakesh is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA breeder Purple City Genetics. Marrakesh is a cross of Moroccan Peaches x Canal Street Runtz. Marrakesh has 5% hash yield, great effects and is also good as flower. It has a peach and citrus tart candy smell. Leave a review for this strain.
