HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Moroccan Peaches
Moroccan Peaches is a hybrid weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Spanish Barbara x Lemon Tree Skorange. It won first place in the Rosin category at the 2023 Emerald Cup for its intense peach terps and uplifting effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Moroccan Peaches, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Moroccan Peaches strain effects
Moroccan Peaches strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Moroccan Peaches strain reviews8
a........n
August 23, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
v........4
October 27, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
S........0
September 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed