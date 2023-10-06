Mars Hotel reviews
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
L........9
October 6, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Dry eyes
The smell is very distinct, almost can't describe it. Very different from any strain I've every smelld. The first thing I noticed though is how it looks. Very bright green nuts, absolutely COVERED in long thick orange hairs. Looks like something from outer space. Very taste flower, sweet berry undertones. Smoothe exhale, zero cough. 5/5 recommend
n........4
August 13, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Very good for relaxing and taking it easy.
w........3
September 30, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Fell in love with this strain, I get the energy I want from sativa with the pain relief I need to keep going. Feeling kinda chill and happy go lucky attitude. Unexpectedly made me hungry. 9/10 recommend unless you don't want to be hungry lol.
s........4
October 5, 2024
Giggly
Stronger than most strains I smoke, the bud is really compact and sticky. Was very giggly but it was more of a body high imo. Really smooth smoke. High quality but it smells like something your high school friend would get from a sketchy gas station to smoke at a park. Not bad but not my favorite personally.