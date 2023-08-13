Mars Hotel
Mars Hotel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Punch and Stardawg IX. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mars Hotel is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the Grateful Dead album of the same name, and it has a psychedelic appeal. Mars Hotel is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mars Hotel effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mars Hotel when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Lovin’ in her eyes, Mars Hotel features flavors like cherry, citrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Mars Hotel typically ranges from $40-$50. Mars Hotel is a great strain to enjoy in the evening or night, as it can induce a powerful yet clear-headed high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mars Hotel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Mars Hotel strain effects
Mars Hotel strain helps with
25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with Pain
25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
