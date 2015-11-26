ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Maui Bubble Gift
Avatar for dnice77
Member since 2018
I've tried a lot of quality strains for pain but this particular strain topped them all for me.
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for Me63426
Member since 2017
Good to get rid of headaches and migraines and gives an all body high. This strain allows me to veg out the pain and a few hits is all it takes.
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for SunshineGurl
Member since 2016
This is one of my favorite cbd strains. Cannatonic is another. This was my very first purchase &amp; I loved it from the word go. It gives you that happy, everything is comfy, everything is peachy feeling. In higher doses it'll knock you out, at least it does me. But for me, that's partly what I'm l...
Avatar for MariahMae
Member since 2016
This does wonderful things for my anxiety and mood. Maui Bubble Gift gives me a calm stress-free happy-go-lucky feeling. It also is great for back pain and headaches. I recommend it to those sensitive to THC, as the CBD helps ease those negatives.
Avatar for ChickNorris
Member since 2016
With positives so lovely, it also left me crummy.
FocusedSleepyTingly
Avatar for 12052
Member since 2013
This is the first low THC high CBD strain I've tried. I was not disappointing. The buds are thick and dense with orange hairs and have a kind of foul orangy smell but remains pleasing to the senses. The taste is not all that pleasant. I would compare it to hay. Upon smoking it, the first thing ...
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for bCurious
Member since 2016
Subtle yet effective. It smells good, tastes good, and feels good. This is a wonderful strain that makes me feel relaxed without knocking me out. The near balance of THC and CBD bring out the best of both. If you're looking for mild euphoric bliss coupled with nice body benefits (e.g. relaxation, p...
EuphoricRelaxed