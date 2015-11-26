Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is one of my favorite cbd strains. Cannatonic is another. This was my very first purchase & I loved it from the word go. It gives you that happy, everything is comfy, everything is peachy feeling. In higher doses it'll knock you out, at least it does me. But for me, that's partly what I'm l...
This does wonderful things for my anxiety and mood. Maui Bubble Gift gives me a calm stress-free happy-go-lucky feeling. It also is great for back pain and headaches. I recommend it to those sensitive to THC, as the CBD helps ease those negatives.
This is the first low THC high CBD strain I've tried. I was not disappointing. The buds are thick and dense with orange hairs and have a kind of foul orangy smell but remains pleasing to the senses. The taste is not all that pleasant. I would compare it to hay. Upon smoking it, the first thing ...
Subtle yet effective. It smells good, tastes good, and feels good. This is a wonderful strain that makes me feel relaxed without knocking me out. The near balance of THC and CBD bring out the best of both. If you're looking for mild euphoric bliss coupled with nice body benefits (e.g. relaxation, p...