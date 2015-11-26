ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Maui Bubble Gift
  • Leafly flower of Maui Bubble Gift

Hybrid

Maui Bubble Gift

Maui Bubble Gift

Maui Bubble Gift is an indica-dominant hybrid strain whose known parent strains include Bubble Gum and a Maui Wowie/God’s Gift hybrid. This strain’s CBD content often outweighs its THC levels, making it a great match for consumers with pain, anxiety, and inflammation. With only mildly psychoactive effects, Maui Bubble Gift delivers its soothing relief alongside an earthy, floral aroma.

Reviews

44

Show all

Avatar for Onius
Member since 2014
12.4% CBD 8% THC. Maui Bubble Gift (Maui Wowie x BubbleGum x God's Gift x Unknown). Currently, there is one grower in Oregon who is providing this high CBD strain to a couple dispensaries. I'm trying to make sure he/she shares this cutting so the cannabis community doesn't lose it. Any strain with a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Furl
Member since 2015
This is a really good medicinal day time weed that allows you to feel the medical benefits of the marijuana and not a complete over powerful high that you don't need in the daylight time. o enjoy being able to take long walks post-tokes of this strain, it helps both my tremors and ADHD as well as ma...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for bCurious
Member since 2016
Subtle yet effective. It smells good, tastes good, and feels good. This is a wonderful strain that makes me feel relaxed without knocking me out. The near balance of THC and CBD bring out the best of both. If you're looking for mild euphoric bliss coupled with nice body benefits (e.g. relaxation, p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Migraine pain 6; nausea minimal when I medicated @ 0900. Takes b out 5 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. Had so much energy got a AM workout in! Very creative/productive. Head buzz moderate but even/not too much. NO ANXIETY/PARANOIA (an absolute must for me). Body high perfect. Love me sum goo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ChickNorris
Member since 2016
With positives so lovely, it also left me crummy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedSleepyTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
God's Gift
parent
Second strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Maui Bubble Gift

Photos

User uploaded image of Maui Bubble GiftUser uploaded image of Maui Bubble GiftUser uploaded image of Maui Bubble GiftUser uploaded image of Maui Bubble Gift
more
photos
10 Cannabis Strains to Aid Digestion After a Big Meal
10 Cannabis Strains to Aid Digestion After a Big Meal
New Strains Alert: Hawaiian Dream, Blue Afghani, Maui Bubble Gift, God’s Green Crack, and More
New Strains Alert: Hawaiian Dream, Blue Afghani, Maui Bubble Gift, God’s Green Crack, and More