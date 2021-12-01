Maverick reviews
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
_........r
December 1, 2021
Super strong sativa need to come back with more of this where I am
c........3
March 7, 2022
Happy
Tingly
Kinda trippy strain heady for sure . Didn’t feel right away kind of creeped up . Then IM shit High trippy shit I spent 20 minutes looking for the bottle I’ve rolled it up smoking and lost a bottle Couldnt remember where I put it. Good happy . Feel Like I wearing a hat but Iam not . How do you feel Mac ? Good enough to f@@k your mother
M........4
February 20, 2022
Headache
Maverick by kind tree don’t buy it sux.Is the worst garbage . So dried out touch it and turns to powder and chokes the dickens out of my throat.. absolutely the worst experience I ever had and I wasted 135 on this junk. Try it out you will be choked to no avail. And yes this is me don’t delete my review..
s........4
September 9, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
I tried Maverick from Kind Tree a few weeks ago and it’s still on my mind. The strain really helped me. As someone with multiple anxiety disorders, it helped me relax, go with the flow and still be able to get things done. It helped with anxiety, C-PTSD, OCD, and chronic pain (Fibromyalgia), and “art block”