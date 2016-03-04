We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This is one of my fav go to strains for all things anxiety, stress, pain, common colds, and flu's. It eases you into a blissful high that's comforting and pain free and free of discomfort. Must try this strain whenever you have the chance!
I'm not sure how this strain is Sativa 60/40 Sativa dominant with 3 Indica parents but it works. I'm able to sleep through the night and ease my pain during the day. I make oil and glycerine based tinctures, pesto, gummies and tea. I wish there was a way to receive notifications when this strain ...