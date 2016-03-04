ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Medicine Woman reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Medicine Woman.

17 people reported 150 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 52%
Creative 35%
Pain 58%
Inflammation 29%
Cramps 23%
Depression 23%
Muscle spasms 23%
Dry mouth 23%
Anxious 11%
Dry eyes 5%
Paranoid 5%

Avatar for g1rail
Member since 2017
Smells like strawberries and tastes the same on the inhale.The exhale is flowery.Creeper,appetite inducing,pain relief and some relaxation.Awesome.
Avatar for MedicinalMackenzie
Member since 2019
This is one of my fav go to strains for all things anxiety, stress, pain, common colds, and flu's. It eases you into a blissful high that's comforting and pain free and free of discomfort. Must try this strain whenever you have the chance!
Avatar for irmagerd
Member since 2018
I'm not sure how this strain is Sativa 60/40 Sativa dominant with 3 Indica parents but it works. I'm able to sleep through the night and ease my pain during the day. I make oil and glycerine based tinctures, pesto, gummies and tea. I wish there was a way to receive notifications when this strain ...
Sleepy
Avatar for tkiefer62
Member since 2019
helped me sleep through the night with horrible sciatic nerve pain. Woke up relaxed and not groggy
Avatar for jennyT76
Member since 2017
feels really good
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for ShenaK
Member since 2018
I really like this strain, really helped my body relax and a nice head high. I have chronic back pain, this really helps me. I take it at night and it helps me sleep all night.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy