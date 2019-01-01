Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Developed by Buddha Seeds, Medikit is a CBD-dominant strain that was backcrossed with Harlequin and a Latin American CBD cultivar. Consumers may experience a lightened mood while enjoying citrus flavors of lemon, orange, and mango.