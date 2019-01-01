ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Medikit
  • Leafly flower of Medikit

Sativa

Medikit

Medikit

Developed by Buddha Seeds, Medikit is a CBD-dominant strain that was backcrossed with Harlequin and a Latin American CBD cultivar. Consumers may experience a lightened mood while enjoying citrus flavors of lemon, orange, and mango.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review