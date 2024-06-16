Mellow Kitty
MKY
Hybrid
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Berry
Ammonia
Mellow Kitty effects are mostly calming.
Mellow Kitty is a hybrid weed strain bred by Romulan Genetics. Mellow Kitty is a delicious cross of Cheetah Piss and Romulan. We are still learning about Mellow Kitty's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mellow Kitty, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mellow Kitty strain reviews(1)
d........5
June 16, 2024
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is awesome! I feel very chill and creative. It definitely is a pretty intense high so I would recommend it to experienced smokers. The smell is a mix between berries and ammonia and the taste is quite the same. You should definitely have some snacks around because YOU WILL get the munchies.