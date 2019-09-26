ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Romulan
  • Leafly flower of Romulan

Indica

Romulan

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 59 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 821 reviews

Romulan
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Romulan, named after the alien Star Trek race, is a powerful indica revered for its potent therapeutic qualities. Romulan lends itself to intense cerebral effects. Squat, pine-scented plants produce dense, frosty buds that have found their following among connoisseurs in the Pacific Northwest. A deep, sedating relaxation makes Romulan a favorite strain for patients treating muscle spasms and nerve damage. Many hybridized variations of Romulan exist, but nearly all can promise a full body calm with heavy intoxicating properties.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4729 reported effects from 612 people
Relaxed 57%
Sleepy 53%
Happy 44%
Euphoric 43%
Hungry 28%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

821

Show all

Avatar for Brian
Member since 2010
The Rom dropped a bomb on my head. Not the smartest idea to take my portable vaporizer loaded up with this particular strain to a bowling alley. Needless to say, I quickly lost interest in the repetitiveness of throwing a heavy ball down a strip of greased flooring. It was one of those midnight bowl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepy
Avatar for MellowSailor
Member since 2012
I am pretty picky in what strains I medicate with and have tried all kinds, but Romulan is one of my all-time favorites. I am very specific in the effects I want to feel. I need cannabis to 1) Calm my stomach/intestines immediately and take away nausea - and - 2) Provide me with a mellow, manageab...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for wasserpol59
Member since 2013
T-10 min.; packed piece with 0.45g freshly ground Romulan. There is a slight spicy, peppery aroma. +0:00; smokes evenly, but hit quite harshly. Taking smaller, controlled and even hits worked best to avoid a coughing fit. Smoke tastes spicy, not much taste of 'grass'. +0:10; unbelievable t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for Arminite
Member since 2013
A strong body high, with high couchlock, perfect for pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Makes me feel like someone is massaging my muscles from within my body; sometimes it feels like there is electricity tingling down my limbs. Very effective for my chronic shoulder and neck pain. The pain is transformed...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for yondeezy
Member since 2011
I got a free sample from Medithrive a while back and decided to finally try it out. I'm not much of an Indica person so I didn't know what to expect....DAYAMM!!! To put it simply, when you smoke it, you're in a battle with gravity and you will NOT win, so don't bother trying to fight it. When I s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More pineneLeafly flower for Afgoo
Afgoo
More myrceneLeafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More relaxingLeafly flower for Sensi Star
Sensi Star
More relaxingLeafly flower for Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle
More relaxingLeafly flower for Afghani
Afghani
More myrceneLeafly flower for Purple Kush
Purple Kush
More popularLeafly flower for 9 Pound Hammer
9 Pound Hammer
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
North American Indica
parent
Second strain parent
White Rhino
parent
Strain
Romulan
First strain child
Maui Haole
child
Second strain child
Orange Romulan
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of RomulanUser uploaded image of RomulanUser uploaded image of RomulanUser uploaded image of RomulanUser uploaded image of RomulanUser uploaded image of RomulanUser uploaded image of Romulan
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
Tips for growing Romulan cannabis
Tips for growing Romulan cannabis
The 7 best cannabis strains for rainy days
The 7 best cannabis strains for rainy days
Find your new favorite strain based on your favorite drink
Find your new favorite strain based on your favorite drink
Cannapics: Our Favorite Cannabis Photos on Leafly: February 2016 Edition
Cannapics: Our Favorite Cannabis Photos on Leafly: February 2016 Edition