Melon Tini is a hybrid weed strain bred by Karma Genetics from a genetic cross of Melon KG cut x Lemon Tini. This is a sweet treat strain with stocky plants that bloom with bulbous, dense buds; Melon Tini has intense tropical and skunky terps and a euphoric effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Melon Tini, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.