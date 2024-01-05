Melon OG
aka Melon
Melon OG is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Melon by Karma Genetics. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Melon OG is a potent and flavorful strain that can deliver a blast of euphoria and creativity. Melon OG is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Melon OG effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Melon OG when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Wonderbrett, Melon OG features flavors like melon, cucumber, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Melon OG typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Melon OG has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It loves a trellis as the buds get large and plentiful in late flower. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Melon OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Melon OG strain effects
