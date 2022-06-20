Melted Strawberries
Melted Strawberries effects are mostly energizing.
Melted Strawberries, also known as Melted Strawberry,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Melted Strawberries, before let us know! Leave a review.
Melted Strawberries strain effects
Melted Strawberries strain flavors
Melted Strawberries strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Melted Strawberries strain reviews(20)
a........L
June 20, 2022
Euphoric
m........3
June 11, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
i........l
September 3, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed