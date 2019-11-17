We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Slight berry funk. Real mellow and light for the first few minutes then Bam. The temple kush part of the cross kicks in which is Sour D x Flo x OG kush. Excellent pain relief. Not heavy at all but has a chemdog type indica blanket effect on the brain and eventual body high that is relieving and ease...