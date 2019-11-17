ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Member OG
Avatar for Mizzraye1989
Member since 2020
very relaxing. hubby and I made it halfway through a preroll and now we're pretty much useless lol. definitely a favorite!
Avatar for reefdonkey1991
Member since 2019
Not as good as its parent Member Berry to me but still pretty good and grows on me every time I smoke it. Very relaxing. Slight berry taste. Very herbal and kushy.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for B_dog
Member since 2019
Slight berry funk. Real mellow and light for the first few minutes then Bam. The temple kush part of the cross kicks in which is Sour D x Flo x OG kush. Excellent pain relief. Not heavy at all but has a chemdog type indica blanket effect on the brain and eventual body high that is relieving and ease...
Avatar for markirvin28
Member since 2019
Best of the best I was literally speechless...... didn't talk for hours.. . If you get a chance to get this one.... get it!!
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for druidofdoin
Member since 2019
I love this strain after reading the description I'm surprised my dispensary had this. it's very relaxing
