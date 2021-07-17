Mendo Cookies reviews
m........n
July 17, 2021
...on my second styk, a personally cultured single slim blunt, I light the styk thinking about the first. On the inhale I taste a fruity blend of freshness as I...[cough]. After the first stick I was feeling real chill, as if someone put some "Phukit Juice" in my morning coffee. The smoke is light, yet full of evanescence bringing a clear mind as you, I, continue to enjoy the lingering taste in my nostrils. As you exhale, release the bad vibes from your being though the smoke, slowly, as you simply contemplate...taking yet another glorious hit...
P........s
June 18, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very good. Used a bong and it hit very clean. Good nighttime chill smoke.
B........1
July 17, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
If you have a high tolerance I would recommend! People just starting off smoking a little goes a long way
r........9
February 17, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Love this strain. It has me giggling and kicking my feet. I feel like a lil fox eating blueberries in the woods when I smoke it.
r........2
July 19, 2021
Happy
YOO THIS SHIT IS HEAT BRO, IM SO FRICKIN high. gawd damn. mmmm
S........H
September 7, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Picked some up at JARS in Phoenix. Nice chunky thick buds. Very smooth smoke that really hits the spot. Sweet berry taste and hints of cheese on exhale and back and nerve pain is gone. The meds I got is for patients with high tolerance... no complaints...
W........2
July 26, 2021
Nice and relaxing, great for anxiety. Can feel it behind your eyes, really heavy.
B........i
October 2, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
One of my favorite strains to smoke and also to grow. She’s an absolutely beautiful plant, with thick frosty purple buds. Not a high yielder, but decent and definitely a heavy hitter. The high is the best of both worlds- a happy, giggly head high with a relaxing indica body high. 💜