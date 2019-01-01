ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Mendodawg was created when the Gage Green Group crossed a Chemdawg OG pheno with Mendo Montage. Dense, frosty nugs and huge yields can be expected with pink, magenta, and even purple hues on the calyxes. Consumers can expect a sweet dessert flavor profile and a well-rounded high.

