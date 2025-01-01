stock photo similar to Meow OG
Meow OG
Meow OG is a marijuana strain bred by Prolific Coast Seeds. Meow OG is a complex cross of OG Kush type plants. The cross is Raw OG x PCS21 (Wifi(3) x (Scott’s OG x Casper OG). Meow OG aims for the essence of OG strains. It delivers the perfect blend of relaxation and euphoria. Its aroma is a delightful mix of earthy tones and pine, complemented by subtle hints of citrus, encapsulating the complexity and richness of its genetic heritage.
