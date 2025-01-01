Michael Keaton
stock photo similar to Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton
MiK
Hybrid
write a review
Michael Keaton is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Snowman x Zelatti. This is a tall plant with heavy trichome snowfall—think Jack Frost if he smelled like fruit salad laced with candy fuel. Michael Keaton plants give Oscar-worthy performances, with tall plants that grow easily, quickly, and produce respectable yields. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Michael Keaton, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Michael KeatonOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Michael Keaton products near you
Similar to Michael Keaton near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Michael Keaton strain reviews(No Reviews)
Strain spotlight
Michael Keaton strain genetics
Michael Keaton grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12