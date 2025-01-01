Michael Keaton is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Snowman x Zelatti. This is a tall plant with heavy trichome snowfall—think Jack Frost if he smelled like fruit salad laced with candy fuel. Michael Keaton plants give Oscar-worthy performances, with tall plants that grow easily, quickly, and produce respectable yields. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Michael Keaton, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.