Midnight Cowboy is a hybrid weed strain with a genetic lineage consisting of Mendo Purp and Wookie. This strain offers a balanced blend of effects and genetics, creating an intriguing and versatile cannabis experience. With an average THC content of 18-22%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Midnight Cowboy's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood, reducing stress, and promoting a sense of well-being. Medical marijuana patients often choose Midnight Cowboy when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects can provide therapeutic relief without overwhelming sedation. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Midnight Cowboy's flavors remain undisclosed, adding an element of intrigue to its profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. The average price of Midnight Cowboy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram, making it an affordable option for its quality and effects. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Midnight Cowboy, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.