I don't think I've ever written an online review about ANYTHING lol but this Mimosa strain is too good not to rate! Mimosa smells like an herbal tea to me. The first time I smelled these GORGEOUS sticky buds (a whiff out of a very large,full glass container)I literally felt a shiver run up my neck! That has never happened before! I bought some right away. The high is so right for me;it's mellow and HAPPY. I felt a balanced motivation minus the "driven by a motor" energy that I often experience with my bi polar. So refreshing! Mimosa helps lift me out of mild depression/funks, and puts a smile on my face. Another great thing about this strain is that I can function "either way" i.e. chill at home doing relaxing things OR get out and have fun moving! (Hiking, sledding, etc. - it even makes just running errands more enjoyable haha!) I DO get quite tired as it runs it's course though. Make sure to enjoy Mimosa when you know you will have an opportunity to nap later because if you're like me, you will be compelled and lulled into sweet sweet sleep at the end of the buzz. I report NO ANXIETY on this strain, which is excellent for me as I have to try all weed products very carefully, starting with a "one puff/wait a while" method. But I can literally smoke an entire bowl to myself of this in one sitting. For reference, I have diagnosed ADHD, bi polar, and both generalized and social anxiety. I'm a newbie (smoking for only about 3 months now) and so far my favs are: Mimosa;Kimbo Kush;Cherry Punch;3 Bears;Sugar Candy and Pineapple Skunk. I DO NOT care for: Hawaii 5-0;Purple Train Wreck;or Orange Ghost. Hopefully someone gets something good out if my review! Happy sampling!