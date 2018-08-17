Mimosa reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mimosa.
Mimosa strain effects
Reported by 1122 real people like you
Mimosa strain flavors
Mimosa strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
H........d
August 17, 2018
So, I tried this strain on a whim. I was in a local pharmacy and Mimosa was recommended. The aroma sold me. Instantly. It’s almost airy, yet deep. Like a mimosa. I decided to go home and roll up. I smoked half of a leaf (sweet woods). My mood instantly changed. I dressed myself and conquered the day. (I’m a vet with severe depression and adjustment disorder. Life is rough sometimes.) the batch I tried was exquisite. Mimosa is definitely a must have. It’ll have you happy and able to focus. Great for a wake and bake, before any activity that requires high energy!
T........t
February 1, 2018
This is a pleasant daytime smoke. I enjoy this if I have to, say, clean the garage, mow the lawn, do a ton of laundry, or wax all three cars...two coats
l........1
February 9, 2018
I smoked a joint of this by LEGIT. I've been talking my boyfriend's ear off for the last 45 minites and I'm feeling great! Unfortunately with it being almost 9pm I picked an awful time to smoke this... I feel like running a marathon!! This strain would be great during the day when you're awake and motivated to get stuff done! Even first thing in the morning to really get you started! Hopefully I'll start winding down soon, but definitely enjoying this in the meantime!
j........e
January 27, 2019
I don't think I've ever written an online review about ANYTHING lol but this Mimosa strain is too good not to rate! Mimosa smells like an herbal tea to me. The first time I smelled these GORGEOUS sticky buds (a whiff out of a very large,full glass container)I literally felt a shiver run up my neck! That has never happened before! I bought some right away. The high is so right for me;it's mellow and HAPPY. I felt a balanced motivation minus the "driven by a motor" energy that I often experience with my bi polar. So refreshing! Mimosa helps lift me out of mild depression/funks, and puts a smile on my face. Another great thing about this strain is that I can function "either way" i.e. chill at home doing relaxing things OR get out and have fun moving! (Hiking, sledding, etc. - it even makes just running errands more enjoyable haha!) I DO get quite tired as it runs it's course though. Make sure to enjoy Mimosa when you know you will have an opportunity to nap later because if you're like me, you will be compelled and lulled into sweet sweet sleep at the end of the buzz. I report NO ANXIETY on this strain, which is excellent for me as I have to try all weed products very carefully, starting with a "one puff/wait a while" method. But I can literally smoke an entire bowl to myself of this in one sitting. For reference, I have diagnosed ADHD, bi polar, and both generalized and social anxiety. I'm a newbie (smoking for only about 3 months now) and so far my favs are: Mimosa;Kimbo Kush;Cherry Punch;3 Bears;Sugar Candy and Pineapple Skunk. I DO NOT care for: Hawaii 5-0;Purple Train Wreck;or Orange Ghost. Hopefully someone gets something good out if my review! Happy sampling!
h........e
June 17, 2018
This is my first time trying this mimosa strain. So, i ordered a (1000mg *Diamond Stixx Vape Catridge) sold for around $30-35. I waited to use it and used Sour Jack i flower form. I needed a morning sativa strain to help me move around with less pain. Once i was showered and more informed i was ready. I felt irritable from the sour jack-though it did give me a boost of energy. Once i vape a bit of the mimosa- i was inspired to make a mango smoothie. A few mimosa vape puffs later and i'm throwing in all kinds of fruit with honey/oats. This was a MAJOR difference. My hunger didnt change but my inspiration did. Out of both sativas (Sour Jack vs Mimosa) Mimosa is a strain with a grounding, relaxing, and creative love. Because of the amount of thc in the vape- there is a light psychedelic visual (which i loved for art). This strain went best with the sounds of crickets, winds blowing through trees, and flutes. Zen nature sounds will marry this strain to your mind. This has a little too much energy to sit still. Working, working out, or even yoga would be best.
Y........3
February 11, 2018
An excellent choice for melting stress away with a boost of warm fuzzy energy that will brighten even the most dreary day. Sample obtained from Theory Wellness in Bridgewater, MA.
R........5
March 9, 2018
So, needless to say, this is definitely not the strain to smoke the second you break your two week t-break. Veeeery heavy hitting. Made me really anxious for the first hour or so. I deal with a bit of social anxiety and I smoked and ended up going to Target at peak time and it was not fun. Once that heavy anxiety bout passed I was super focused and and aware of my surroundings. Sativa dominant strains always tweak me a bit which is why I tend to stay away but my friend swore this stuff was great. I wouldn’t smoke this and go out in public again but it’s definitely great if you wanna stay in and put on a really good movie because you’ll probably get super into it.
7........0
March 9, 2018
My consumption method is a quartz banger in my bong idk if thats vaping, idk, id say so) NOW THIS MIMOSA(#26) IS A TOP 10 or maybe even top 5 SATIVA for me: Tried a live resin from the oil refinery co (aka The Jungle boys) and so far i tried the regular Mimosa and Mimosa #26 and they have one pheno left im yet to try of mimosa like mimosa #9 + plenty of mimosa crosses), BOTH great runs, the #26 was sugared up but was more terpy and tastes better and is a more enjoyable high than the regular mimosa imo. Similar effects, sativa or sativa dominant, Benefits would be: uplifting*** helps *stress/ depression***, *Lack of appetite, GREAT SATIVA MEDICINAL MEDICATION!!! Or recreational'y it would be a good, "wake and bake" strain. XD