HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Mimosa

aka Purple Mimosa, Mimosas

Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.

Mimosa strain effects

Reported by 1122 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Uplifted

Mimosa strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
Mimosa strain reviews1,122

August 17, 2018
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
So, I tried this strain on a whim. I was in a local pharmacy and Mimosa was recommended. The aroma sold me. Instantly. It’s almost airy, yet deep. Like a mimosa. I decided to go home and roll up. I smoked half of a leaf (sweet woods). My mood instantly changed. I dressed myself and conquered the day. (I’m a vet with severe depression and adjustment disorder. Life is rough sometimes.) the batch I tried was exquisite. Mimosa is definitely a must have. It’ll have you happy and able to focus. Great for a wake and bake, before any activity that requires high energy!
885 people found this helpful
February 1, 2018
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Dry eyes
This is a pleasant daytime smoke. I enjoy this if I have to, say, clean the garage, mow the lawn, do a ton of laundry, or wax all three cars...two coats
476 people found this helpful
February 9, 2018
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
I smoked a joint of this by LEGIT. I've been talking my boyfriend's ear off for the last 45 minites and I'm feeling great! Unfortunately with it being almost 9pm I picked an awful time to smoke this... I feel like running a marathon!! This strain would be great during the day when you're awake and motivated to get stuff done! Even first thing in the morning to really get you started! Hopefully I'll start winding down soon, but definitely enjoying this in the meantime!
355 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Mimosa strain genetics

Mimosa grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Those growing Mimosa with standard or feminized seeds should expect to pay $10-15 per seed. Growing Mimosa with standard or feminized seeds is considered to be easy and produces a medium yield. The healthiest Mimosa plants will grow to be short to medium in height, especially when grown in soil. Flowering time for Mimosa is 8-9 weeks. With all of this said, if you’re growing Mimosa with auto-flowering seeds, you can expect the process to look slightly different. Auto-flowering seeds will flower automatically regardless of the light cycle, and will usually be ready to harvest in 8-9 weeks from seed.

Photos of Mimosa

