Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
Those growing Mimosa with standard or feminized seeds should expect to pay $10-15 per seed. Growing Mimosa with standard or feminized seeds is considered to be easy and produces a medium yield. The healthiest Mimosa plants will grow to be short to medium in height, especially when grown in soil. Flowering time for Mimosa is 8-9 weeks. With all of this said, if you’re growing Mimosa with auto-flowering seeds, you can expect the process to look slightly different. Auto-flowering seeds will flower automatically regardless of the light cycle, and will usually be ready to harvest in 8-9 weeks from seed.