c........r
August 30, 2023
t........3
June 17, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
great on the nostrils smells and tastes wonderful
c........s
October 9, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
It’s decent.. nice hybrid .. keeps me going but not to much and it smells nice
j........i
April 16, 2024
This did absolutely nothing for me and gave my friend terrible body-aches. Zero-out-of-10, would not smoke again.