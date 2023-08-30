Mini Runtz
aka Mini Runts
Mini Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and an unknown strain. This strain is a creation of Cookies Fam, a brand known for producing high-quality cannabis products. Mini Runtz has a sweet and fruity aroma that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Mini Runtz is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mini Runtz effects include happy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mini Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cookies Fam, Mini Runtz features flavors like candy, fruit, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mini Runtz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Mini Runtz is a great strain to enjoy any time of the day, as it will make you feel cheerful and calm. This strain also has a giggly and euphoric effect that can help you have fun with friends or enjoy a comedy show. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mini Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Mini RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mini Runtz strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mini Runtz products near you
Similar to Mini Runtz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—